First Lady walks runway to support girl child education

Malawian First Lady Gertrude Mutharika walked the runway on Saturday to raise funds for girl child education.

The first lady made her runway debut in a school uniform and carried a Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) branded school bag.

The show was part of activities at a fundraising state luncheon held at Kamuzu Palace which was organised by the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) in support of girl child education

Speaking during the event, Mutharika said girl child education is a symbol of sustainable development since educated girls can ably take part in development activities.

Mutharika added that women in the country should be helping and inspiring each other so that more women should be in leadership positions.

“Women should yearn to inspire one another to strive towards attaining leadership positions as well as engaging in entrepreneurship activities,” she said.

Mutharika then hailed the support she received for the event saying it will spur her to continue organising more events to help girls.

BEAM Trust which was established in September 2014 currently supports 1,000 girls and 75 of them are young mothers on back to school programme.