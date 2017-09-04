DPP to distribute maize mills

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will distribute free maize mills in Malawi.

DPP will give its candidates in the October 17 by-elections free maize mills to use as a campaign tool.

People in the areas where the by-elections will take place will use the maize mills for free, according to DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey.

She made the revelations at a rally in Lilongwe when she was presenting DPP aspirant for Lilongwe City South East Constituency Reuben Ngwenya.

After handing over a maize mill to Ngwenya, Jeffrey said the party will also give the machineries to other DPP candidates in the by-elections.

On his part, Ngwenya mentioned development projects such as grading of roads and maintaining water infrastructure which he has started implementing in the area.

“I have already started developing the area and I will not wait to be elected,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya who was Malawi’s ambassador to Japan got the nod to represent DPP after the party convinced former Member of Parliament for the area Bentley Namasasu not to contest.

Namasasu won the parliamentary seat for the area during the 2014 elections but the Supreme Court of Appeal declared results for the constituency null and void and ordered for a rerun after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama had challenged the results.

Msungama will stand for MCP in the by-elections and is seen as Ngwenya’s main challenger.

The October by-elections will also take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje.