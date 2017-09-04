12,000 new voters registered in Malawi

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it has registered 12,000 new voters during the registration exercise for the October 17 by-elections.

According to a statement from the commission, 6,032 men and 6,396 women managed to register in constituencies and wards where by-elections will take place.

MEC also says the large number of people who went to register during the exercise that was conducted from August 24 to August 28 is a result of efforts from various stakeholders.

“MEC attributes the good turnout of first-time registrants to a good civic education and mass mobilization strategy whereby it held meetings in the communities, sent teams with loudhailers and also distributed letters to all churches and traditional leaders,” says the statement.

The commission has since thanked stakeholders that worked with it in reaching out to the people and urging them to go and register or verify their registration details.

Meanwhile, MEC has reminded all political parties and aspirants that they can collect nomination papers from the Constituency/Ward Returning Offices and council headquarters.

The commission will receive the nomination papers on September 8, 2017 but aspirants are encouraged to take their filled nomination papers for pre-inspection on September 7, 2017 at their Constituency/Ward Returning Office.

The October by-elections will take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe District Council, Mayani North Ward in Dedza District Council, Lilongwe City South East Constituency in Lilongwe City Council, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City Council, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre City Council and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje District Council.