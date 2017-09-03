Times lied – says government

The bad blood between the DPP government and Times Group Limited seems to have no end in sight.

Just days after the Daily Times reported that documents on the Lake Malawi wrangle have gone missing, the Malawi government has insisted that the said documents are safe.

In a statement issued by Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi, government says that all the documentation on the issue are available in the government archives.

“Government of the Republic of Malawi wishes to inform the nation that it has in safe custody all relevant documentation and records pertaining to all its boundaries, including the Lake Malawi Boundary Treaties as submitted to the Mediation Team,” reads the statement.

Daily Times reported that documents about the Lake Malawi dispute are missing which raised questions on the whether the case will come to an end.

The reports quoted principal secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Isaac Munlo who appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on 31st August 2017 and said that the papers are missing.

But Dausi says the ministry went to Parliament to respond to financial management issues relating to the financial year 2012/2013 since Parliament wanted to know what the ministry is doing to ensure that no documents get lost again as it happened with the 2012/2013 financial year documents.

“In response, the Ministry informed Parliament that it is improving its archiving system as a matter of necessity because the Ministry keeps important documents.

“The Ministry cited documents on Lake Malawi only as one example of the important documents it keeps,” says the statement.