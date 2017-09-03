DPP regrets dialoguing with CSOs over blue night

Chairperson for the blue night dinner organising committee who is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Centre, Hetherwick Ntaba said that the meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday in Lilongwe was not to the advantage of the party.

Ntaba said that the party was disadvantaged as they had no lawyer to give them legal advice on the issues raised by CSOs in the meeting.

“Some of the information they had given us, we did not have time to the issues, and these are issues that needed time. They had a lawyer and we did not have any to give advice,” said Ntaba.

CSOs told the ruling DPP to provide a full list of institutions that gave money to the party during its fundraising dinner and dance dubbed Blue Night.

The CSOs namely Youth and Society, Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Human Rights Consultative Committee demanded that DPP must provide full list of parastatals and councils that funded blue night dinner and dance.

After the meeting, chairperson for the blue night dinner and dance Hetherwick Ntaba disclosed that they need more time as they had not gone through the issues presented by the CSOs.

DPP is being accused of siphoning money from the people in the country for the party’s event held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The CSOs have been demanding that DPP must pay back the money to the city councils and parastatals as the CSOs believe the institutions were forced to fund DPP’s fundraising dinner and dance.