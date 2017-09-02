Malawian survives head-on collision in South Africa

A Malawian man escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car crash in the Republic of South Africa.

In an interview with Malawi24, the man Trouble Chunga who stays in Johannesburg said the car he was traveling in collided with a truck.

“In the car I was with the driver. The car hit the truck as we were on our way to load goods belonging to our company. I didn’t get injured a lot but the driver sustained some major injuries but both of us are pulling through,” he said.

Trouble Chunga hails from Nkhandwe village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.

Recently, a man from Mangochi was hit to death in the rainbow nation as he was attempting to cross a road.