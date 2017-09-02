Hot Bullets: Sulumba’s double sink Tigers

An impressive performance at Chilomoni Stadium from 13-time Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets was enough for them to see off a sloppy Azam Tigers side which failed to deal with the quality their opponents possessed throughout the match.

The 2-0 win has strengthened Bullets’ title credentials as it means they have finished the first round on third position despite playing a game more than their bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers who are also the current league pacesetters.

Without Peter Cholopi in defence, Tigers struggled a lot as their back four failed to tame Mussa Manyenje, Bernard Chimaimba and Mike Mkwate’s pace. The trio were attacking from all cylinders in search for the opening goal.

It didn’t take long for Bullets to assert their dominance as they broke the deadlock just after 4 minutes when Pilirani Zonda’s million dollar cross from the right flank found Muhammad Sulumba in Tigers’ penalty box to head past William Thole in goals for the visitors.

The hosts were dominating possession no wonder Tigers failed to register not even a single shot at goal in the first 30 minutes of the match as Bullets tightened their back four to protect Rabson Chiyenda in goals who came in for Ernest Kakhobwe who is with the Malawi National Football team in Morocco.

Manyenje almost doubled Bullets’ lead but he drafted his effort from inside Tigers’ penalty box wide.

The visitors’ Luke Chima and Dan Kumwenda were pocketed by the Miracle Gabeya led defence hence failed to make any impact in the match.

The remainder of the first half continued in a similar fashion as Bullets dominated the proceedings with brilliant display of football to completely outsmart the visiting Kau Kau Boys.

After the recess, Bullets seemed to have been satisfied with their slender lead as they opted to sit at the back to defend.

However, Tigers failed to utilize the hosts’ weakness by playing too deep as well as if they were the ones in the lead.

Mayeso Mphanje had to come in for the visitors while Fischer Kondowe, who got fired by the team on Friday before being told to return, came in for the hosts and his impact was huge.

Kondowe dribbled past two Tigers defenders before sending a low drive pass into the box which was well connected by Manyenje only to be denied by the upright.

Moments later, the veteran winger delivered a fantastic free kick into Tigers’goal area only to see Sulumba missing with an inch, allowing Thole to save the situation.

At the other end, Chima almost levelled the score line when his thunderous shot was well saved by Chiyenda, who was not the busiest on the day, for a corner.

Nelson Kangunje and Maneno Nyoni all came in for Bullets as they tried to defend their lead.

With some few minutes to go, Bullets doubled their lead.

A cross from Kondowe met Sulumba in the box who wasted no time to put the ball into the back of the net to completely bury Tigers’ hopes of making a comeback into the game.

Tigers tried in vain to find a way back into the tie but Bullets stood firm to collect maximum points and move to within six points of leaders Wanderers FC.

As for Tigers, they have finished the first round on 11th position with 18 points despite starting the season on a very high note.