Four robbers arrested

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody four men suspected of stealing household items worth K10 million.

Speaking to local media, Chileka Police Public Relations Officer Grace Mwale said the robbers were arrested after police conducted an operation to recover the stolen items.

“We received a tip from well-wishers about the stolen items as such we conducted an operation and managed to recover some of the items,” Mwale said.

According to her, the security providers managed to recover items such as radios, speakers, laptops, televisions, decoders and generators.

The publicist however refused to identify the suspects saying the matter is still under investigation hence revealing names will jeopardise investigations.

The law enforcers have since commended members of the general for alerting them and has also urged the general public to continue working together with the security providers.

Mwale said the collaboration between the police and the general public will help to reduce crime in the country.