Mike Chilewe Jr among 100 most influential young Africans

Malawi’s young and focused entrepreneur Mike Chilewe Jr is among 100 most influential young Africans alongside renowned singers such as AKA, Davido, Diamond Platinumz and soccer star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to a list released by africayouthawards.org, Chilewe who is aged 27 is one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans in 2017.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chilewe thanked God and urged everyone to believe that anything is possible in life.

“Not me but God. Made it on the list of 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2017. It really came as a surprise but I trust God is working on my life in ways I never imagined.

“African child no matter what people say, keep your trust in God and progress. God sends the right people and opens the doors you didn’t even imagine could be opened,” Chilewe said.

In June, Chilewe was alongside another Malawian Mwayi Kampesi named in Forbes Africa “30 under 30” 2017 list of successful young entrepreneurs.

Chilewe is founder of Chilewe Brands Global, a Pan-African diversified company involved in financial services, manufacturing, agriculture commodity trading and commercial properties.