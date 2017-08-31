Girl, 10, raped, infected with HIV

Police in Mulanje district have arrested a 29-year-old man for raping his ten-year-old stepdaughter and infecting her with HIV.

Information from the police files indicate that the suspect is Charles Magalasi who is stepfather of the victim.

Police report has indicated that the suspect started raping the victim in July but was not caught.

According to reports, the man would sometimes escort the child to the borehole and to the bush to collect firewood.

This raised suspicion to many villagers and on Tuesday, August 29 the girl’s grandmother asked her what was going on between her and the suspect.

The victim revealed that the stepfather had been sexually abusing her since early July.

Later, the matter was reported to Muloza Police Post which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Medical examination confirmed that the child was sexually abused and that she has also been infected with HIV.

The suspect who hails from Malunda village, Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje district will appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.