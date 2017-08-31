500 villages to benefit from China-aided satellite TV project

The People’s Republic of China will this year provide 500 Malawian villages with digital television and projectors.

This is according to a letter made available to Malawi24 dated Wednesday, 30th August and signed by secretary for the ministry of local government and rural development Shupikai Chigowo Nyirenda.

The letter says each of the 500 villages will be given 20 decoders which are to be placed in public places.

“The People’s Republic of China will provide 500 Malawian villages with digital TV and projector.

“Each of the 500 villages will be given 20 decoders. The equipment will be placed in public places,” reads part of the letter.

The ministry has therefore asked Members of Parliament and chiefs to urgently identify two villages per constituency which are to benefit from the aid.

The ministry is hoping to get names of the beneficiary villages by Friday, 1st September.