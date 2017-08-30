Police officer nabbed for beating wife

Police in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe have arrested a fellow officer who severely beat his wife, Malawi24 can report.

The officer, Superintendent Berlington Kamwagha from Kawale police station, assaulted his wife leaving her with facial injuries.

Pictures of the woman which have been shared on social media show that she suffered a cut just below her left eye. The beating also left the woman with heavily swollen left eye, lips and cheeks.

The picture led to a debate on brutal acts among police officers in the country as many people were condemning the incident.

Meanwhile the police officer is yet to appear in court.

This comes at a time when campaigns to end gender based violence are being conducted across Malawi by various stakeholders, including the police.