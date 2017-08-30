Man injures ex-wife

A 32-year-old man is in the cooler at Nkhotakota police station for attacking his ex-wife with a panga knife.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe told Malawi24 that the suspect, Enock Chiwedza, went to the victim’s house where he assaulted her.

“The victim was wakened by heavy knocking at the door and upon opening the door, she was surprised to find that it was her ex-husband.

“She asked him the reason of his visit and instead the suspect started assaulting the victim with a panga knife,” said Malimwe.

The victim was left with cuts on the forehead and right shoulder.

Some well-wishers took her to Benga police unit where she was further referred to Alinafe private hospital in the district and hospitalised.

Police arrested Chiwedza on Monday, August 28 after he had gone into hiding for some days.

Chiwedza will appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate soon to answer the charge of grievous harm, contravening section 238 of the penal code.

Enock Chiwedza hails from Mnyanga village, Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.