Grave of baby found tampered with

Two days after the body of a baby was laid to rest, unknown people went to the grave to exhume the body though they did not succeed.

The baby who was named by some well-wishers as Grace is the one who was earlier dumped by her mother at Ekwendeni graveyard.

The mother is still at large.

Grace was discovered by little boys with parts of her body bitten by red ants locally known as linthumbi/nkhulande.

Ekwendeni hospital staff worked hard to save her life but to no avail and she was pronounced dead last weekend. She was buried on Saturday at the same graveyard where she was dumped by her mother.

Three days after her departure, it is reported that her grave was discovered tampered with by a nurse at Ekwendeni Mission Hospital when she went to the grave with her church members to bury a church member who had died.

When the issue was reported to the hospital Chaplain Rev Nase Chunga, they organized an ambulance and picked the police, hospital maintenance crew and the chief where the group discovered that indeed the final resting place of the baby had been tampered with.

It was also discovered that other graves of babies (nthayo) were dug out and bodies exhumed.

The hospital maintenance crew dug the grave to verify if the body of Grace was exhumed and they found the coffin intact and the grave was reinforced.

Meanwhile, the police have started investigations to arrest the people behind this strange conduct.