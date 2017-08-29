It’s fake news: MANEB has not released exam results

The age of fake news is here and the country’s exam body has not been spared at all.

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has disowned a statement circulating on social media showing that the board has released results of the 2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Maneb spokesperson Simeon Maganga said the announcement which is being shared on social media is fake as the examination body is yet to complete all necessary processes for the results to be released.

He added that members of the general public should continue waiting patiently for the results since the board will make a statement when the results are out.

“We have heard that some people are circulating fake results for the 2017 PSLCE and MSCE examination on social media, we should make it clear that those results are fake,” he said.

However, Maganga did not reveal the date when the body will release the MSCE and PSCLE results.

The fake results claim that out of the 86,534 candidates who sat for this year’s PSLCE examination, 69,674 have passed representing 80.51% while 166,154 MSCE candidates have qualified for the award of the MSCE representing a 53.50% pass rate.

PSCLE candidates sat for their exams in the month of May while MSCE candidates wrote theirs in June 2017.