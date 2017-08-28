Registration for October by-elections ends today

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will not extend duration for registration and inspection of voters roll exercise which ends today.

The registration and inspection exercise is expected to end today by 4 pm and MEC has said no time will be added.

In a statement issued by MEC and signed by Harris Potani for Chief Elections Officer, the commission has urged all eligible persons who have not registered or verified their names and come from areas where by-elections will take place to present themselves at their respective centres before closing time.

The commission has promised that it will not close any centre until the last person to be on the queue before closing time has registered.

Eligible registrants are those who are 18 years and above or will attain the voting age by the polling day, October 17, 2017.

However, during these by-elections MEC will not accept registrants or transfers from outside the constituencies or wards where by-elections are taking place.

“All persons who registered in the May 2014 Tripartite Elections, whether they voted or not, are requested to inspect their details in the voters roll at the centre where they registered,” says the statement.

MEC has also urged all voters who lost their certificates to go to the centre where they registered to get a duplicate certificate that will enable them to vote.

The October by-elections will take place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe District Council, Mayani North Ward in Dedza District Council, Lilongwe City South East Constituency in Lilongwe City Council, Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City Council, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre City Council and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje District Council.