CSOs change tune over suing DPP for blue night

According to new information, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have said they will drag parasastals and city councils to court for funding Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fundraising dinner and dance dubbed blue night.

According to new information, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have said they will drag parasastals and city councils to court for funding Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) fundraising dinner and dance dubbed blue night. They will not only sue the party.

The CSOs which include Youth and Society, Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Human Rights Consultative Committee are preparing for a legal battle against parasastals that used public funds to fund the DPP.

The CSOs through their lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa will demand an explanation in court from the parasastals for funding the DPP event.

Mwafulirwa also disclosed that they are to file another case against DPP for failing to refund the money it received from the government departments and agencies during the central region DPP blue night.

Reports revealed that DPP demanded money from councils and parasastals to fund the blue night event held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The reports sparked anger among CSOs who demanded a refund of the money in seven days.

DPP is on record to have denied forcing the parasastals and councils to pay the money arguing they did it out of their own will.