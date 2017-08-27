Chiwamba salutes Wokomaatani Malunga

Robert Chiwamba has congratulated veteran poet Benedicto Wokomaatani Malunga for being named the best poet of the last 25 years by Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA).

Writing on his Facebook page, Chiwamba said he was not surprised to see Malunga getting the award.

“Justice was served yesterday as the country’s father of poetry, Dr Wokomaatani Malunga was crowned best poet by COSOMA,” Chiwamba said.

He further said that Malunga is a hardworking poet whose works justifies such an honour.

“Humble, hardworking and willing to teach and learn always, Dr Malunga’s life is a good example of how poets ought to carry themselves,” Chiwamba said.

Speaking with Malawi24, Poetry Association of Malawi (PAM) President Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa said he was satisfied with the results.

“We were invited to nominate names of the top poets within 25 years of COSOMA wherein from a pool of five, Wokomaatani was awarded. To our satisfaction too,” he told Malawi24.

Other poets who were nominated are Chiwamba, Nyamalikiti, Q Malewezi and Felix Njonjonjo Katsoka.

Poetry Association was invited as an affiliate association of COSOMA as were a number of other arts associations. COSOMA was celebrating its 25 years of existence.