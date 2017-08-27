Chamba lands man in police custody

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 29-year-old man who was found walking around with a plastic bag full of cannabis sativa which is commonly known as chamba.

According to Kanengo police publicist Salome Zgambo, the suspect has been identified Moses Gwembere.

Zgambo said a team of police officers led by the station criminal investigation officer (SCIO) for Kanengo police station who were on intelligence collection at Mgona location met the suspect carrying a black plastic bag containing 20kgs of cannabis sativa.

She said after enquiries, it was discovered that the suspect was selling Indian hemp to young men within the area.

Arrest of the suspect and seizure of cannabis sativa was made.

Meanwhile, the illicit drug is being kept at Kanengo Police Station waiting for analysis.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of possessing cannabis sativa.

He hails from Chiopsa village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.