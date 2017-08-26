MEC happy with voter registration exercise

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the voter registration exercise for the October 17 by-elections. According to MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa , since the registration exercise commenced in six centres across Malawi the electoral body has not received any challenges.

He hoped that there will be no more challenges as more voters continue to register during the exercise which started on Thursday and will end on Monday.

“So far so good, we can confirm that there are no challenges that we have currently come across in all the six centres and there is hope that things will continue to be the same,” he explained.

Mwafulirwa said people in the centres are coming in large numbers and things are going well.

The registration exercise is taking place in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe District Council, Mayani North Ward in Dedza District Council, Lilongwe City South East Constituency in Lilongwe City Council, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City Council, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre City Council and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje District Council.