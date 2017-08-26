Man dupes Zambian couple of K5m claiming he will multiply it

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 45-year-old man for defrauding a Zambian couple of MK5 million after telling them he would multiply the money.

Police say the Zambian woman Philonia Phiri heard from a certain Mozambican whose particulars are unknown that Robert Kachingwe, a Malawian, multiplies cash.

After discussing with her husband, they travelled to Malawi to meet the magician in Lilongwe’s Area 24 and the couple gave the magician MK5 million with an agreement to make it MK15 million. They were told to return the following day.

It is reported that when they went again, another MK200, 000 was demanded from the couple which the magician told them he wanted to use for buying water which people use for bathing dead human bodies.

He told them that such water is a necessary component to finish off the process of cash multiplication. After that they were also told to leave and visit the magician another day.

During the following meeting, the magician asked the couple how much they would pay him since he had managed to make MK48 million instead of the initial MK15 million. It was later agreed that MK10 million will be given to him.

Surprisingly, the trickster did not give them the money but instead told them to go back another day with MK250, 000 cash to offer it to the spirits who had performed the multiplication process.

On this day, they were told that they will start meeting at Msokoneza village, in Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

When they met at the village, the two were taken to a graveyard where they were ordered to remove pants and told to surrender the agreed MK250, 000. Later on they were given some charms to take home.

When they left they discussed and agreed to report to Police since it was certain that the magician had cheated them.

Upon receiving the report, Police launched investigations and managed to arrest the suspect.

Kachingwe hails from Nsokoneza village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalolo, Lilongwe district.

He will appear before court soon to answer a case of obtaining money by false pretence which contravenes section 319 of the Penal Code.