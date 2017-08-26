Kabwila: Condemns violence against women.

Chairperson of Parliamentary Women Caucus Jessie Kabwila has expressed concern over increase in cases of gender based violence in Malawi following the stabbing of two women in Lilongwe.

Kabwila who is also Member of Parliament for Salima North-West raised the concern after visiting Sally Mkwezalamba who was earlier this month stabbed by a man in Lilongwe over K750,000.

Last week, another woman Miriam Siula was killed by her ex-boyfriend at her home in the same city.

Kabwila said it is very worrisome that women in the country continue to face different challenges.

She added that it is also sad to learn that another woman was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in the same city.

Kabwila said it does not matter whether the women were stabbed during the day or night since women are also human beings who should occupy any place at any time.

She said such incidents are showing that there is increase in violence against women in the country.

“We are very sad with the rise of violence against women in the country, we have witnessed mysterious incidents in the city of Lilongwe which is very worrisome,” she said.

The legislator then asked Malawians to work together with the women caucus in promoting women’s rights in the country as one way of dealing with cases of violence against women and torture in the country.