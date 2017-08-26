Chiefs urged to assist in fight against crime

Malawi Police Service has urged all traditional leaders to enhance their efforts if the country is to win the battle against crime.

Commissioner of Police responsible for Central Region John Nyondo made the remarks when 133 members of community policing forum from Senior Chief Kalonga in Salima were on an exchange visit to Mlonyeni Community Policing Forum in Mchinji.

Nyondo commended the initiative as a right tool in crime prevention.

In his remarks at Tembwe trading centre, Nyondo commended Senior Chief Kalonga from Salima and Traditional Authority Mlonyeni of Mchinji for taking the leading role in ensuring safety and security in their respective areas and the country as a whole.

Nyondo further urged all traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the country to emulate what the two chiefs are doing.

“A nation cannot develop unless safety and security of its people is well looked into. It is my wish and the wish of the Inspector General of Police to create a crime free region and country as a whole, this battle cannot be won with police alone but with collective efforts we can,” he said.

He further commended Mchinji Police for arresting notorious criminals who have been behind series of violent crimes in the country

On his part, Regional Executive Committee Chairperson for the centre Reverend Jere mentioned the need for the provision of working materials like bicycles, phones, reflectors and whistles to the community policing members.

Among other entertainments which were staged to spice up the day were Gule Wamkulu, Ingoma and comedies.