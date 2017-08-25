Two found selling fake dollars

Two people were on Tuesday caught selling fake United States Dollar notes in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Police in Kanengo have confirmed that the two are indeed in cooler for being found circulating fake US$50 notes worth US$1900.

Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda has identified the two as Samu Chunga aged 48 and Homes Nkhoma, 34.

The men were arrested on Tuesday at Lumbadzi Trading Centre as they were attempting to dupe a Pakistan national businessman by selling him fake US$50 notes.

“The two sold 1000 US Dollars in 50 US Dollars banknotes to a Pakistan businessman based at Lumbadzi Trading Centre for which he realised later that they were fake,” Mkwanda told Malawi24.

According to Mkwanda, the suspects approached the businessman again and sold him fake 900 United States Dollars in the same 50 United States Dollars bank notes and that was when they were arrested.

Police have since seized the fake bank notes. The two are expected to appear in court to answer the charge of selling articles bearing designs in limitation of currency under Section 382 of penal code.

The two Samu Chunga and Homes Nkhoma hail from Kombo and Chifila villages both from Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.