SA event attracts Malawian artists, Zambia’s B1

Musicians from Malawi will starting tonight be engaged in a series of performances alongside renowned Zambian artist B1 in South Africa.

The party begins with live stage performances at T Junction of Malibongwe road in Johannesburg.

Fun continues tomorrow at Dhlamini place before Tijuka has the last bite of the series on Sunday, 27th August.

A Malawian group based in South Africa Peace Band, Rio Riaaz and Piksy have been lined up to decorate the occasions which.

Information sourced by Malawi24 shows that Hot Sisters Promotion, an entertainment brand owned by Malawian Sister Fire who is now based in South Africa, has organised the event.

According to the organising team, Sister Fire will host all shows. The former FM 101 Power radio presenter has been described as the ideal person to play the role by one of the musicians on the list.

In an interview with Malawi24, Rio Riaaz expressed excitement over the opportunity to perform at such a stage.

He said it’s a pleasure to share the stage with big guns in the industry like Piksy and Zambia’s B1.

“So excited to be opening act for big guns like our very own Piksy and B1 From Zambia this is special for me,” he said