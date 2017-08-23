Lucky Malata retires from Malawi national team

Former Flames captain Lucky Malata has announced his retirement from national duty.

The Beforward Wanderers defender who is aged 26 and featured for the Flames on 13 occasions, made the announcement in Mozambique where Wanderers went to play a friendly match against Quelimane.

The player’s retirement has come days after he was left out of Flames squad to face Togo and Mauritania in international friendlies next month.

When announcing his retirement, Malata said it is time to pave way for young players to feature for the national team.

“I have done my part to play for my nation. It hurts but l have to do it because we have young players who can also do the same job well. I feel this is their time to shine,” he said.

Malata added that his ambition to lead the Flames as captain was fulfilled when he captained the team to the Cosafa Plate Cup in South Africa.

He thanked the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for giving him a chance to play for his country.

“I would like to thank the Malawi coaches who selected me the time l played for the Flames. I have had great pleasure in sharing that honour with all the players I’ve played with, I would like to thank them, the fans and my family for their support and encouragement during my international career, representing and captaining my country is what I dreamed of as a boy and it has truly been a great honour.

“I have always given my all and it takes my heart to make this decision,” said Malata.

Malata who joined Nomads from Silver Strikers has won eight major trophies so far in his career.