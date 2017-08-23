Area 18 water contamination saga under microscope

President Peter Mutharika has instituted a taskforce to look into the water contamination incident which occurred at Area 18 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to a statement that has been released by Office of President and Cabinet and signed by its Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara, the taskforce is composed of six people who will probe the water contamination issue.

The statement says chairperson of the taskforce is Rexie Chiluzi who is the Chief Director in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Members of the taskforce are Pacharo Kayira who is Chief State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Sphiwe Mauwa who is Director of Local Government Service in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Dr S.B Kabuluzi who is the Director of Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Population.

Secretary of the taskforce is Victor Sandikonda who is the Deputy Director of Administration in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

According to the statement, the taskforce has been given 14 days to submit its findings to President Peter Mutharika through Muhara who is the Chief Secretary to the government.

On July 18, some residents in Area 18 drank contaminated after a sewage pipe broke and sewer slipped into a Lilongwe Water Board pipe that was supplying water to homes in the area.