No salaries for judiciary support staff

Government has warned striking Judiciary support staff that they will not receive their salaries.

This is according to a statement released on Monday and signed by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara.

In the statement, government claims that the strike is illegal since the support staff’s demand for housing allowances is not supported by the law as it is not provided for in their conditions of service.

It then urges the striking workers to return to work saying those who will refuse to comply will be locked out.

“Government shall also withhold wages from all those members that will continue with the said illegal industrial action and take such further action within the law as would be available to any employer,” says the statement.

Government has further warned the support staff of the Judiciary that it is illegal and an offence to block court premises and obstruct access to the courts.

The Judiciary employees have therefore been directed to remove any objects obstructing access to the courts.

“Should any of the support staff of the Judiciary refuse to comply, the government will proceed to use any lawful means available to an employer or proprietor of premises to remove such obstructions and barricades in order to allow access to the general public, court users as well as other members of staff that are not on strike,” says the statement.

Judiciary staff who are on strike include drivers, interpreters and court clerks.