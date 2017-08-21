Minibus, hits, kills man

A 30-year-old man died on Sunday night after being struck by a minibus in Mzuzu.

Police have identified the man as Leonard Zembo Nyirongo.

According to deputy police public relations officer for Mzuzu Police station Cecilia Mfune, Nyirongo was struck by a minibus registration number KA 8824.

The motor vehicle which was being driven by Safari Mwafulirwa, 30, was coming from Mzimba direction towards Mzuzu City with passengers on board.

Upon reaching Geisha area the car hit Nyirongo who was crossing the road from right to left.

Following the impact, he sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital while the driver and passengers escaped with no injuries.

The driver is in police custody and expected to appear before court to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving.

Nyirongo hailed from Kapopo Mhlanga Village, Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.