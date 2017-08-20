Govt gives hope on Local Government Act

Malawi government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disclosed plans to have Local Government Act (LGA) reforms bill tabled in Parliament in the next parliamentary sitting.

During an interface meeting in Lilongwe on Friday, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) chairperson Reverend Felix Chingota urged government through the ministry to take the reforms to Parliament for tabling.

“From our consultation, we are of the view that the reforms should be tabled in Parliament this year,” said Chingota.

Chingota also disclosed further pursuit of advocacy through continued engagement with political parties and Members of Parliament (MPs) to have the Act amended.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa said the ministry hopes to have the amendment bill ready for deliberation in Parliament.

“We have done almost 95 percent process of the amendment of Local Government Act, like this meeting is part and parcel of the process between the ministry and the stakeholders and the key stakeholder is PAC. We are hopeful to bring the Act in Parliament in November,” said Nankhumwa.

The reforms seek to abolish voting powers of MPs in councils as well as recruitment of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and District Commissioners for councils by the central government.

This follows reports of challenges faced with Local Government Act of 2010 that gave powers to legislators and the central government in councils during the absence of ward councillors.