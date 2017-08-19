Malawian courts moved to police stations

Following a strike by Judiciary support staff, courts in Malawi have been moved to police stations.

Magistrates across the country will be hearing cases in police stations until the striking Judiciary support staff resumes work.

According to reports, magistrates have accepted to be hearing some burning cases at police stations and remand suspects who cannot be granted police bail.

The move is aimed at curbing congestion in police cells which has come about due to the strike.

The arrangement will also help reduce caseload.

Meanwhile, Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula has said the Judiciary expects the support staff to continue striking until government hears their concerns.

Judiciary support staff have been conducting a sit-in demanding government to start paying them house allowances.

But government earlier this week told the Judiciary employees that they are not entitled to house allowances. Government also advised the workers to go back to work or else they will be dealt with.