Two 19 year olds convicted of abducting, raping girls

Two 19-year-old men appeared in court on Monday for abducting and raping two young girls aged 14.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges of rape and abduction and are remanded at Maula Prison to await judgement.

Lilongwe police station public relations officer Kingsley Dandaula identified the convicts as Alex Chikwama and Dzikambani Gwiridza who abducted and raped the girls between 11 and 13 August at Chimoka area in the district.

“The mother of one of the victims said her daughter went missing on 11 August, 2017 and she heard that someone saw her with the men (Gwiridza and Chikwama) at Area 43,” Dandaula said.

According Dandaula, two days after the girls went missing, the mother reported the issue at Area 28 police unit.

The girls were found at the suspects’ house which led to the arrest of the two men.

Medical reports showed that the two girls were sexually abused.

Alex Chikwama comes from Mlenga village while Dzinkambani Gwiridza comes from Nkando village, both are from Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.