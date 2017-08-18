I was selling Chamba because they legalised it – woman tells court

A 32-year-old woman told a court in Nkhatabay on Tuesday that she was selling marijuana because her friends told her that Malawi government legalised the illicit drug.

The woman Rute Makuluni was on 1st August, 2017 found with Indian hemp weighing 28 kilograms at Mukwiya roadblock.

When she appeared before Nkhatabay First Grade Magistrate court on Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing cannabis sativa.

But during mitigations, Makuluni claimed that she looks after seven children, has no husband and was deceived by her friends that Indian hemp has been legalised by the government hence she would make a lot of money by selling the drug.

However, first grade magistrate Anthony Banda told the convict that Indian hemp remains an illegal drug in Malawi.

He then slapped her with a six month jail term.

The convict was facing a ten year jail term but the magistrate showed some leniency bearing in mind the fact that Makuluni was a first offender and that she has a huge responsibility of looking after seven children.

Makuluni hails from Bula village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district.