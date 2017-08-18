Devotion: Give right response to the Spiritual World

2Samuel 24:15-17 “That very morning, the LORD sent a pestilence to Israel until the conclusion of the time designated, and 70,000 men died from Dan to Beer-sheba.

As the angel was stretching out his hand to destroy Jerusalem, the LORD was grieved because of the calamity, so he told the angel who was afflicting the people, “Enough! Stay your hand!”

So the angel of the LORD remained near the threshing floor that belonged to Araunah the Jebusite.

When David saw the angel who had been attacking the people, he told the LORD, “Look, I’m the one who has sinned! I did the evil. These are only sheep! What did they do? Please, let your hand fall on me and on my household!”

As a continuation to yesterday message, believers need to understand spiritual activities and respond appropriately. According to the opening scripture there was wide spread death of 70000 people.

To the natural people, it was a disease killing people. Some thought there was a bad wind. Others thought some weather related issues are killing people.

However David saw that some spiritual activity was happening. He immediately responded by Speaking to the Lord.

Know that the Physical world is governed by the spiritual world. When one is ignorant of the spiritual realm or spiritual aspect of any occurence or event, they would not respond accordingly in the physical world. You may try all your means but no solution.

Whatever situation good or bad, you must have an understanding of the spiritual aspect for you to respond appropriately in the physical world.

Don’t live ignorantly. Before you waste money you must sort out spiritual first and your physical will respond.

Get imparted spiritually to resolve your spiritual condition. God should first change your spiritual atmosphere for your physical condition to change. Unless you change it spiritually you waste time changing it physically.

Confession

I am walking in the light of the Word. Through the Holy Spirit, I am introduced to the spiritua World where I can understand the situations.

I will always respond appropriately through the same Spirit who gives me guidance.

