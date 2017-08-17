Five killed in car crash

Five people died on Wednesday after a vehicle they were travelling in hit an electric pole at Salima Turn-off in Ntcheu.

Among the five who have died two have been identified as Magret Phiri 50, from Chiwambo village, Traditional Authority Mtuwalo, Mzimba and the driver Sekani Ngulube Gama, 32.

Ntcheu police station Hastings Chigalu said Gama was driving a Toyota land cruiser registration number MG 5559 belonging to Chitipa District Agriculture Office heading to Balaka from Salima direction with ten passengers on board.

According to Chigalu, upon arrival at Salima turn-off she failed to negotiate a T- junction turning left due to overspeeding.

“As a result the motor vehicle swept from the road to the offside far extreme where it hit an electric pole,” Chigalu said.

Following the impact, five people including the driver died on spot.

Two sustained serious injuries while others were left with minor injuries.

A five month old baby girl whose mother is the driver escaped unhurt.

The injured were rushed to Balaka District Hospital for medical attention.