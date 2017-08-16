Young Malawian leader hails US trip

One of the Malawians who went to United States of America as part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has commended the trip saying it has transformed him immensely.

In an exclusive with Malawi24, the man Hussein Chipala said the trip has equipped him with skills that he will use to transform his society.

“The trip was essential because we have been equipped with incredible skills to transform every society. Our exposure brought lessons on how we should avoid some blunders that may derail development.

“The trip was also necessary considering that Malawi as a country has large population of youths hence they are supposed to be developed thoroughly if they are to actively participate in development of the nation,” Chipala told Malawi24.

He further said as a YALI fellow, he is mandated to assist in developing Malawi and the whole continent of Africa by using youths.

He told Malawi24 that the trip offered Malawian young leaders an opportunity to network with African youths, American youths and other people which he said can provide better solutions to transform Malawi.

“The sharing of pragmatic solutions to African problems is really necessary hence the importance of the networking we have built there.

“We have also built a strong bond with the American government and American people. This means that the American society is also welcome to contribute hugely to the development of Malawi through youth initiatives,” Chipala said.

During their trip, the young African leaders visited Florida International University in Miami city and later went for a summit in Washington DC.

They spent 6 weeks in the United States before returning back home.

The fellowship is organised by United States of America through its embassies across Africa.

Every year, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young Leaders takes young African leaders to the United States for academic instruction, practical experience, mentorship and entrepreneurship.

Malawi’s number of participants in the leadership program increased from 16 in 2016 to 19 this year.