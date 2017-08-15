Man murders ex, mother

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody a 25-year-old man identified as Stephen Sani for murder.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Saudi said the man killed Mrs Smoke, 47, and her daughter Annie Smoke following the end of his marriage to Annie. The young woman was also the mother of Sani’s child

According to Daudi, Annie and Sani got divorced on August 5, 2017 after Annie’s parents decided that their daughter should go back to school. But the parents’ decision did not please the suspect.

On Sunday the two women left their home to see a relative at Mbapi village.

“As they walked at a distance of 2 kilometres they met the suspect within Funwe Farm but it is believed that he was following them,” Daudi said.

The man stopped the two women in order to see his child. But later a wrangle erupted and in the process he produced a panga knife and hacked both women on the neck before running away.

Later, community members found the women’s bodies lying dead in the farm in a pool of blood.

The matter was reported to Group Village Headman Mtola who informed the police.

Postmortem conducted at Monkey-Bay Health centre revealed that the women died due to severe injuries and loss of blood.

The Police arrested the suspect and after being interrogated he admitted killing the women.

He has since been charged with murder and will appear before court to answer the charge which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The killer hails from Kalowa village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.