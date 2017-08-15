Man kills friend at tavern

A 23-year-old man is in Phalombe Police custody for stabbing to death a 31-year-old man who had attacked him with a knife at a beer drinking joint.

The suspect has been identified as Steven Nampinga who hails from Chanasa Village in the area of the Traditional Authority Mkhumba in the district.

Police publicist in the district Augustus Nkhwazi told Malawi24 that the victim known as Wyson Mbalule was drinking beer with the suspect on Saturday evening.

Later, a quarrel erupted between the two and Nampinga the suspect tried to run away but was caught by Mbalule the victim.

“A fight broke out between the two and in the course of the fight it is believed that Mbalule produced a knife with intention to stab the suspect but the accused grabbed it and stabbed Nampinga around the neck,” said Nkhwazi.

The victim was rushed to a health centre in an effort to save his life but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Post-mortem results have disclosed that Mbalule died due to internal bleeding.

Meantime the Police have arrested the suspect who is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder contrary to section 209 of Malawi penal code.

The deceased hailed from Mangoza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.