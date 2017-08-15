By-elections to be launched this Wednesday.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that it will launch the October 17 by-elections on Wednesday.

This is according to a press statement released on Monday, August 14 and signed for MEC’s Chief Elections Officer by Harris Potani.

Potani in the statement says that meetings to launch the elections will be held from 8AM on August 16 in all the six areas where the by-elections will take place.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all stakeholders that it will on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 hold meetings to launch the by-elections slated for October 17, 2017.

“All political parties, aspiring candidates, Civil Society Organisations, faith and traditional leaders and members of the public are invited to attend these important meetings,” says part of the statement.

During the meetings, MEC Commissioners will present the electoral calendar that will outline the timeline for the activities to be implemented in the run up to the by-elections.

MEC further says stakeholders will also be given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarifications on issues regarding the conduct of the by-elections.

The commission is expected to hold by-elections on October 17 in six constituencies which are Nsozi North Constituency in Lilongwe, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje.