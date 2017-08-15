DPP still having sleepless nights over Mia

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) seems to still be spending sleepless nights over the decision by former minister Sidik Mia to join the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The ruling party is now using every means to attack Mia.

In a new twist, Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi has attacked the new MCP member saying he is using his money to attain the vice president position in the opposition party.

Dausi who is also a senior member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was speaking on taxpayer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in a program called Chindunji.

According to Dausi, Mia used his money to vie for vice presidency in MCP which the minister said is unethical in politics.

“MCP should not rope in people to vie for positions because of their money but people who have capability to function,” he said.

Dausi further insisted that MCP will never rule the country again and come 2019 DPP will win the elections.

The minister who was a member of the Malawi Young Pioneers during the one party era also urged Malawians to never forget how MCP ill-treated people when it was in power.

Mia joined the Lazarus Chakwera led MCP last month and since then the DPP has been accusing Chakwera of selling the party for K200 million.