Malawians destroying each other through social media – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has expressed concern over the way Malawians are using social media saying most people use the platforms to destroy their fellow citizens.

Speaking on Sunday during a service at Evangelical Church of Malawi’s Nyasa Mission at Ntambanyama in Thyolo, the president railed at Malawians for using social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to spread false rumours about other people.

The president gave an example of what happened last year when he prolonged his stay in the United States of America after attending the United Nations General Assembly. During Mutharika’s extended stay, some social media users claimed he was critically ill while others said he had died.

Mutharika also spoke against jealousy saying Malawi is no longer the warm heart of Africa since its people now hate each other.

“I think there is too much jealousy in this country for whatever reason. One time we were supposed to be the warm heart of Africa, but I think that heart has become very cold,” he said.