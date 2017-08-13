Silver Strikers move top

…Chitipa, Masters Security wins…

Silver Strikers have assumed the leadership of the Super League after claiming a 2-nil victory over struggling Blantyre United at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Central Bankers’ triumph which came courtesy of first half strikes from Mark Fodya and Ronald Pangani, saw their unbeaten run in the 2017 extended with two games to go before wrapping up the first round and thwe clu have jumping to the top of the standings with 29 points, just a point above second placed Be Forward Wanderers FC.

The Area 47 giants were coming from a 1-nil victory over Mzuni FC on Saturday and they meant business when Fodya scored from the spot following a foul on Binwel Katinji inside the penalty box.

The decision by the referee did not go well with the visitors who protested but to no avail, allowing Fodya to step in before slotting past the goalkeeper into the net, 1-0.

Moments later, it was 2-nil.

An individual brilliance from Thuso Paipi saw his cross well connected into the net by Pangani, who was a marvel to watch for the hosts in the entire 90 minutes of the match.

Come second half, the visitors came out good as Ibrahim Sadiki, Herbert Wayekha and Jide Mbandambanda won the midfield battle but the bankers lacked the finishing composure in front of goals.

Silver Strikers goalkeeper Blessings Kameza, who was on holiday in the entire first half, was forced to make saves in the second half as the rookies gave it all in search for the much needed goals.

The visitors tried everything in their power to snatch something out of the game but the hosts stood firm to collect important points to dislodge the Nomads at the top despite playing a game more than Wanderers.

As for the rookies, they have wrapped up the first round with 11 points to remain in the bottom three.

At Dedza Stadium, Masters Security moved six points clear of the drop zone with an emphatic 3-2 victory over Mzuni FC to finish their first round on 12th position with 17 points. A brace from Mabuchi Nkosi and a lone strike from Sam Gunda ensured that the rookies finish the first round on a high note.

Steve Malimba and Watson Mwase scored Mzuni’ goals to finish their Central Region outing on a bad note having lost to Silver Strikers on Saturday.

And at Mzuzu Stadium, Chitipa United produced a stunning come back to beat Mafco FC 2-1 to finish the first round with 11 points.

Calista Kalinda had given the Salima based Soldiers a first half lead but Christopher Mtambo and Abel Mwakilama made things happen for the relegation threatened side when they scored two beautiful goals in the second half to dash Mafco FC’ dreams of collecting maximum points out of the game.

The defeat leaves Mafco on 11th position with 18 points from 13 games.

The action will continue on Wednesday, with Nyasa Big Bullets taking on Red Lions at Chilomoni Stadium while Be Forward Wanderers will play Moyale Barracks at Balaka Satdium.