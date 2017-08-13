Silver close in on Be Forward Wanderers, Dwangwa maul KB …as Civil hold Tigers…

The unbeaten Central Bankers are just two points away from leapfrogging Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers following a hard fought 1-nil victory over Mzuni FC at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This was Silver Strikers’ first game at their own backyard this season and they did not disappoint the home fans as Binwel Katinji struck just two minutes into the first half to take his team to 26 points from twelve games played so far to keep within distance of the top position.

It was a game of few chances with both sides failing to unlock each other’s defence no wonder the first half ended without a goal.

Come second half, it only took 120 seconds for the home team to break the deadlock courtesy of Katinji who tapped in from a MacDonald Fodya cross to beat Chimwemwe Kumkwawa in goals for the visitors.

At the other end of the field, Mzuni’s Gift Kasambara almost levelled the score line when his effort from outside the penalty box missed the upright with an inch, to the relief of the home team.

Moments later, substitute Micheal Tethe, who came in for the injured Victor Limbani in the first half, raced through Mzuni’s penalty box only to see his effort well saved by the outstanding Kumkwawa who tried his level best to keep the Green Intellectuals into the game.

Mzuni tried to snatch something out of the game but Silver Strikers held on to collect another important three points to close the gap on league leaders Wanderers who will play their game on Wednesday.

At Chitowe, Dwangwa United were rampant as they humbled Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks 3-nil to remain in the bottom three of the standings.

A goal from Jack Chiona and a brace from Hassan Upindi were enough to seal the game as the defending champions were below par in the defeat.

The result sees Dwangwa United finishing the first round on position 15 with 11 points, 4 points adrift of safety while KB are stuck on position 10 with 18 points from 14 games.

At Chilomoni Stadium, Azam Tigers’ Luke Chima scored a late equalizer to deny Civil Sporting Club from collecting all the three points.

Fletcher Bandawe had given the Lilongwe based side a first half lead but Chima cut short Civil’s celebrations as he scored with some few minutes to play for the clubs to share one point apiece.

The result sees Civil climbing up to third with 22 points from 14 games while Tigers are on 9th position with 18 points from 14 games.

The action continues on Sunday, with Silver Strikers hosting Blantyre United at Silver Stadium while Masters Security will entertain Mzuni FC at Dedza Stadium.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Chitipa United will play host to Mafco FC.