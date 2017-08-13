Rifle found abandoned in maize field

People at Makhwili village in the area of Traditional Authority M’biza in Malawi’s old capital city of Zomba found a rifle suspected to have been stolen from a police station in Blantyre.

According to Zomba police files, the rifle was found on Friday in the village as reported by village headman Mukhwili.

It is reported that village head Mukhwili received a report from the community that in a certain maize field in his village, there was an abandoned rifle.

After receiving the report, Mukhwili reported the matter to police who later sent a team of officers to visit the scene.

Upon reaching the scene, police found a rifle 5.56MM, K2C, Serial no K008511 which was made in Korea and it had nine live ammunitions and one used cartridge.

Meanwhile, the K2C rifle is being kept at Mayaka Police unit in the city.

It is believed that the abandoned rifle is connected to the missing rifle at Chilomoni police recently.

A police rifle K2C with 10 rounds of ammunitions was reported missing at Chilomoni Police Sub Station in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Police records indicate that on 3rd August 2017 Constable Frederick Mshanga was on strategic point at Nthukwa from 12pm to 6pm. When knocking off the officer took the rifle heading to the charge office.

However, it was until 7th of August 2017 when it was discovered that the rifle was not handed over at the office and there was no record to show the handing over of the rifle and its ammunitions though the police officer insisted that he took it to the charge office.