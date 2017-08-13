KB official banned for calling on Nyamilandu to resign … Bullets fined K800,000

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has banned for one year a Kamuzu Barracks official for asking the association’s president Walter Nyamilandu to resign.

FAM has fined and banned Kamuzu Barracks Team Manager Francis Shawa after he criticised the association and called for the resignation of its president during an interview following a game between Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks.

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club have also been fined over incidents that happened when the two teams faced each other in the Carlsberg Cup Round of 16 at Chilomoni Stadium on 26th July 2017.

The FA has laid out a year-long ban to Shawa and has fined him K600,000 on two charges leveled against him which the football governing body says had to convene and arrive at weeks ago.

In a statement which Malawi24 has seen which has been signed by FAM’s Secretary General Alfred Gunda, Shawa was found guilty of undermining the FA’s authority in reference to the Cup’s Rules and Regulations Article 24.15 as well as of making statements which the FA believes placed it into disrupt citing Article 24.16.

He has been fined K300,000 on each of the two charges and has been issued with a year-long ban. He has up to the end of the season to pay the fine and 48 hours to appeal.

Malawi24 had earlier quoted him in a post-match interview after his side’s 4-5 loss on post-match penalties saying the FA has failed to manage the game of football in Malawi.

During the same interview he also called for the resignation of FAM president Nyamilandu.

Nyasa Big Bullets Club, however will have to cough K800,000 for pitch invasion at half time and at full time – a charge for which the team has been fined K500,000 – and failure to control its fans from displaying improper conduct as they beat up Kamuzu Barracks’ official Mabvuto Namwada which sees the team paying K300,000.

According to FAM, the incidents showed lack of respect for Articles 24.10 and 24.12 of the Rules and Regulations of the Cup.

Bullets have been asked to adhere to this ruling before their next assignment and have the option of appealing the ruling in the next 48 hours.

During the game, Bullets banked on the heroics of Yamikani Fodya who converted the last penalty of the match after the two sides settled for a one all draw in normal time.