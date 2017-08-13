Chiumia gets a thumb for impounding minibus

The action to impound a minibus in Mzuzu city for exceeding passenger limit has pleased Malawians who have applauded Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia.

Chiumia who also calls herself Obama impounded a minibus in Mzuzu for having four passengers per seat instead of recommended three on each seat.

The action is noted to have made Malawians happy as they have faulted minibus drivers for contravening road traffic laws.

Commenting on a story carried by Malawi24 on Saturday, Malawians applauded Chiumia for impounding the minibus.

“That’s good madam minister we are happy for you,” wrote Maureen Christabel Mackene.

While Patrick Nkhoma wrote: “Obama did well, minibuses are supposed to carry three passengers per seat well done madam.”

Another commenter Gift Mzava faulted the drivers for contravening the law despite hiking minibus charges.

Malawi government took seriously the law of having passengers not exceeding the recommended capacity of minibuses.

This followed an increase of road accidents in the country with dozens of lives being lost.

The introduction of the stiff measures witnessed minibus drivers and conductors rioting but police insisted that they will continue to implement the rules.