Bullets book Carlsberg Cup semifinal clash with Red Lions

…Be Forward Wanderers welcome Moyale Barracks.

Nyasa Big Bullets beat Cobbe Barracks 1-0 in a 2017 Carlsberg Cup quarterfinal clash played at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon to set up a semifinal showdown with Red Lions who thumped Kasungu Police 4-1 at Civo Stadium.

Before the clash, Bullets players donated items at Balaka District Hospital, hours later, they triumphed to seal a semifinal spot in one of Malawi’s prestigious competition.

Cobbe Barracks goalkeeper Chisomo Kaseghe was called into action just eight minutes into the game and he denied Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya from opening the scoring after being set through by Yamikani Fodya.

Moments later, the red side of the town went into a frenzy when Emmanuel Zoya scored only to be silenced by the referee who awarded the hosts a free kick following a foul on Daniel Cheghama.

The two time champions scored again through Msowoya but the assistant referee had already raised his flag for offside.

The hosts then settled down very quickly, with Dickson Mbetewa Jnr hitting the woodwork when Bullets defence was caught sleeping in the line of duty.

Few minutes later, Ernest Kakhobwe in goals for the visitors had to be alert as Cobbe’s veteran midfielder Patrick Fologonya released a thunder-bolt which was saved by the former Azam Tigers and Be Forward Wanderers goalkeeper.

Msowoya then tried his luck from range just three minutes before the interval but his attempt was well saved by Kaseghe as the visitors tried to find the back of the net before the recess.

Come second half, Bullets were more offensive than their counterparts but lacked the firepower upfront as they kept on squandering chances to the disappointment of the visiting fans.

Bullets came close to scoring again but Kaseghe was very stubborn as he continued to produce stunning saves.

However, the lanky shot-stopper was beaten midway in the half when Kondwani Kumwenda made a cool finish into the back of the net to arouse the visiting fans who were now dancing knowing that the deadlock was finally broken.

The hosts pushed everyone upfront as they wanted to cause a havoc but Bullets stood firm at the back in the dying minutes of the match and they emerged 1-0 winners to progress into the last four of the competition.

In another quarterfinal clash, Kumbukani Mwambene and Loti Chawinga scored a goal each while Boniface Kaulesi scored a brace to inspire Red Lions to a comfortable 4-1 victory over rookies Kasungu Police to book to their first ever semi-final spot in years.

The Zomba based Soldiers will play Bullets for a place in the final.

In the other semifinal draw, Be Forward Wanderers will entertain Moyale Barracks. Match venues and dates will be announced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). The winner will walk away with a trophy and K12 million in cash.

Wanderers are the most successful club in the competition having won the cup three times and are seconded by Bullets FC.