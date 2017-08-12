NRB denies falling to pay registration staff

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has denied claims that registration workers are not being paid.

According to National Registration Bureau Spokesperson Norman Fulatira, contrary to the claims, the registration workers are carrying out their duties without any problems and have not made any complaints recently.

Earlier this week, registration officers wrote a letter to the bureau asking it to raise their allowances from K5,600 to K20,000.

Fulatira said the issue of logistics and salaries for the workers is not handled by the bureau but by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under a Technical Working Committee.

“Malawians must understand that the issue of paying temporary officers is under UNDP under TWC, we as government we are just stakeholders and each and every step in the field is regulated by organizations,” he explained.

The registration process is in the third phase and currently is being conducted in Blantyre, Chikhwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chiradzulu.