Minister impounds minibus

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia shocked onlookers in Mzuzu when she impounded a minibus which carried extra passengers.

According to reports, the minister pretended to board the minibus before confiscating the keys of the vehicle when it was about to leave the city for Karonga.

The reports are showing that the minibus registration number RU 5515 exceeded passenger limits which did not go well with Chiumia.

This prompted her to remove the keys of the minibus while it was refuelling at Total Mzuzu Central Station.

Some reports are indicating that Chiumia handed over the keys to police so that they should take proper measures against the driver.

In June the country registered a rise in road accidents which led to the deaths of many people.

To curb the increase in accidents, the police introduced new road traffic rules and started seriously enforcing old ones.