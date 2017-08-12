DPP pressured ahead of Malawi’s 2019 polls

We are counting down to the much awaited 2019 elections and a political analyst has argued that with a recent opinion poll naming opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as the probable winner in the elections, pressure is on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Months ago, the Afrobarometer in its survey placed the MCP as the party that will lead in the 2019 elections.

Political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche told Malawi24 in an interview on Friday that the survey has not just placed the ruling DPP under pressure, but has also left it on the ground to make sure it works hard to deliver on its manifesto promises.

The DPP has overtime said the surveys matter less and that it is focused to win the next elections.

At the moment, there have been key defections from political parties including the Alliance for Democracy (Aford).

Mkhutche believes for a credible survey like Afrobarometer to put MCP in the lead two years before elections shows that the opposition party will give DPP a good challenge.

“The opposition, especially MCP, is more organized than it has ever been. There have been notable defections to MCP and that has helped a lot in re-branding the party. Again, this has repositioned the party for the campaign period,” he said.

But the analyst added that there is need for stakeholders to see to it that the elections are free and fair so that the results are trusted and that the country’s democracy is strong.

There were over 11 political parties that competed in the 2014 elections in Malawi and currently the country has over 50 registered political parties.